MAJ Endorses Govt’s HPV Vaccination Programme

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it fully endorses the HPV vaccine programme.

In a statement today, the MAJ says it supports the Ministry of Health’s drive to protect the country’s women from cervical cancer by making the HPV vaccine available to the public sector.

It says the HPV vaccine, if administered to girls ages 9 to 14 years will drastically reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

The MAJ says the vaccine is safe and it’s encouraging parents to get their daughters vaccinated as it will have a significant public health impact by decreasing the incidence of cervical cancer.

It says the vaccine is not new to Jamaica and it’s now being used in some institutions and in private practice.

According to the MAJ, research, studies and trials have been done over the years resulting in the formulation of a safe vaccine which has yielded good results in other countries.

However, the Association says every effort must be made to continue to educate and inform the public so they can make an informed decision about the vaccine.

