Search
Home Latest_MA Major Breakthrough Expected in Nile Brown Murder Investigation
homicide-investigation-368x208

Major Breakthrough Expected in Nile Brown Murder Investigation

Feb 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The St. Thomas police say they’re expecting to make a breakthrough soon in their investigation into the killing of former employee of Burger King, Nile Brown.

Ms. Brown’s body was found in St. Thomas on Sunday, February 5, after she’d gone missing.

Head of the St. Thomas Police, Superintendent Beau Rigabie, says the police are following strong leads.

Ms. Brown’s landlord and a female counterpart were taken into custody on February 7 and were questioned by police in relation to the killing.

Superintendent Rigabie is refusing to say whether the suspects are still in police custody.

But last Friday Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said the suspects were still being held by the police.

It’s believed that sometime between February 4 and 5, Brown was killed in her apartment in Denham Town, Kingston.

Her body was found in a blue barrel in bushes in St. Thomas. A wire was found around her neck and ger hands were bound. Ms. Brown was in her early twenties.

-30-

Previous PostTaxi Operator Charged for Nile Brown's Murder

Related articles

Brian-Wynter-2-640x425

‘No More Govt Crowding Out of Private Sector’; Wynter

Feb 21, 2017

57315court2

#DeathSquadTrial Update

Feb 21, 2017

Peter Abrahams Journo

Elderly Man Charged with Peter Abrahams’ Murder

Feb 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS