Major Breakthrough Expected in Nile Brown Murder Investigation

The St. Thomas police say they’re expecting to make a breakthrough soon in their investigation into the killing of former employee of Burger King, Nile Brown.

Ms. Brown’s body was found in St. Thomas on Sunday, February 5, after she’d gone missing.

Head of the St. Thomas Police, Superintendent Beau Rigabie, says the police are following strong leads.

Ms. Brown’s landlord and a female counterpart were taken into custody on February 7 and were questioned by police in relation to the killing.

Superintendent Rigabie is refusing to say whether the suspects are still in police custody.

But last Friday Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said the suspects were still being held by the police.

It’s believed that sometime between February 4 and 5, Brown was killed in her apartment in Denham Town, Kingston.

Her body was found in a blue barrel in bushes in St. Thomas. A wire was found around her neck and ger hands were bound. Ms. Brown was in her early twenties.

-30-