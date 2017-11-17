Search
Home Business Major Global Player to Provide Caribbean Correspondent Banking Services

Major Global Player to Provide Caribbean Correspondent Banking Services

Nov 17, 2017Business0

Like

A major international bank has stepped in to provide correspondent banking services to some twenty banks in the region.

IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, made the announcement at the fund’s High-Level Caribbean forum yesterday.

Ms. Lagarde did not name the bank but says it’s helped the region tremendously.

IMF Legal Counsel, Sean Hagan, adds that the major bank has been acting as an intermediary for the past 10 months.

Mr. Hagan says the idea came out of a closed-door meeting, facilitated by the IMF, between correspondent and regional banks in Barbados in February.

A second meeting took place in Kingston on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lagarde says another major bank has also stepped up to provide technical support to small banks in the region.

Over the past few years, several Caribbean banks, including some in Jamaica, have been severely affected by the correspondent banking crisis, as large foreign banks refused to do business with them.

In Jamaica, it resulted in some cambios and remittance companies being unable to provide services.

–30–

Previous Post"Nothing less than remarkable!" - IMF Boss Hails Jamaica's Economic Performance

Related articles

McKenzie Clamping Down on Local Govt Maladministration

Nov 17, 2017

Still No Board Report from Clark’s Town Primary following Assault on Schoolboy

Nov 17, 2017

“Nothing less than remarkable!” – IMF Boss Hails Jamaica’s Economic Performance

Nov 17, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline