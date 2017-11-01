Major Infrastructural Works for Denham Town ZOSO

The Government will be undertaking major infrastructure works in Denham Town, where the second Zone of Special Operations is in progress.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement in Parliament yesterday, where he informed that a social-intervention committee has been gazetted to steer a series of initiatives in the community.

He says the infrastructure works will include road rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply and sewage systems.

The Prime Minister informed that this will involve the full paving of over 2,600 square metres of roadway.

As it relates to water, he says the works are aimed at upgrading the supply and distribution pipelines within West Kingston, while the sewerage project will focus on the cleaning of existing sewer pipes on Chestnut Street and Pink Lanes and the installation of service laterals to lots.

Mr. Holness informed that Denham Town is already benefiting from infrastructure and social interventions under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund-implemented Integrated Community Development Programme.

Thus far, a project to have 931 metres of zinc fence removed and substituted with concrete walls is 90-percent

complete.

–30–