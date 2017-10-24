Major Shakeup of JCF Divisional Command as Murders Pass 1300

Police Commissioner, George Quallo has withdrawn Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth from the troubled St. James Division as part of a shake-up of Commanding Officers.

The transfers have been published in the Force Orders circulated within the Constabulary this year.

SSP Nesbeth has been transferred to the Police Border and Security Branch. He’s to be replaced in St. James by Senior Superintendent Warren Campbell.

SSP Campbell has been transferred from the Kingston Central Police Division to take charge of the crime-torn parish in Western Jamaica.

With more than two months remaining in this year, 254 people have been murdered in St. James.

Thirteen of those were cut down in the parish in the past six days. A total of 264 persons were murdered in St, James last year.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Quallo has also transferred Senior Superintendent Anthony Powell from the St. Catherine North Division to the operations branch.

Senior Superintendent Beau Rigabie is the new commanding officer for St. Catherine North, which includes Spanish Town and its environs.

SSP Rigabie has been transferred from the St. Thomas Police Division.

While Senior Superintendent Clive Blair has been re-assigned from Trelawny to St. Andrew South.

SSP Maurice Robinson has also been transferred. He’s been reassigned from the St. Andrew Central Police Division to the Area 4 Head Quarters.

Robinson is to be replaced as commanding officer for St. Andrew Central by Senior Superintendent Jacqueline Green, who’s been reassigned from the St. Andrew North Division.

Superintendent Gary Miller is the new commanding officer for St. Andrew North. He’s been transferred from being in charge of operations at the Manchester Division

— 30 —