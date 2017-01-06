Major Surgeries to resume at UHWI as Soon as There’s Space

Chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies, James Moss Solomon, says major surgeries will resume at the facility as soon as there’s space.

Mr. Moss Solomon announced yesterday that major surgeries at the hospital have been cancelled.

A shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds and specialist nurses were cited as major reasons for the cancellations.

Mr. Moss Solomon was unable to say when the UHWI will be able to conduct major surgeries.

However, the UHWI Chairman says the problem should be alleviated by the end of February, when they’re expected to get more beds in the Intensive Care Unit.

And, Chief Executive Officer at the University Hospital of the West Indies, UHWI, Kevin Allen says the institution is seeking to increase its budget to 15 billion dollars this year.

He says the hospital will continue negotiations with regional governments later this month in this regard.

And Chairman of the UHWI, James Moss Solomon says the increased financing will assist in the roll out of 24 hour Pharmacy and Radiology services at the facility.

He says the Hospital will be seeking other means to increase its cash flow.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s CEO says patients who can’t pay their medical bills will not be turned away from the facility.

Allen says the UHWI is writing off some $45-million in medical expenses monthly for those who genuinely cant afford to pay.

Both men were speaking yesterday at a monthly Lions Club meeting at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

