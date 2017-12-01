Make Use of Amnesty or End up at Up Park Camp! – Chuck

Drivers who fail to pay and take advantage of the extended traffic ticket amnesty will be taken into custody at Up Park Camp.

Up Park Camp is the headquarters of the Jamaica Defence Force, JDF.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says he’s had discussions with the Police and the Army about detaining people who do not clear their outstanding tickets before the amnesty ends on January 13 next year.

Mr. Chuck was addressing a function at the Traffic Court on Thursday. The function was held to mark the expansion of the Court.

The Government says outstanding traffic tickets amounting to more than $2-billion have not been paid. The initial amnesty which ended in October raked in almost $600-million.

— 30 —