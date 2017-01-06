Malahoo-Forte Determined to Improve Roads in WC St James

West Central St. James Member of Parliament, the JLP’s Marlene Malahoo Forte, says moves are being made to repair several roads and infrastructure in the constituency which have suffered from poor representation in the past few years.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte says she’s been in touch with the National Works Agency regarding the Tucker Main Road in the constituency and work should soon begin.

She says it’s ironic that partisan elements have been attempting to use the road conditions to their vulgar political advantage.

