Malahoo-Forte wants Review of Age of Criminal Responsibility

Apr 07, 2017

Member of Parliament for West Central St. James, Marlene Malahoo Forte, is taking issue with the age of criminal responsibility.

That age in Jamaica is 12-years-old.

And, that effectively means a child under 12 cannot be criminally charged under the law.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte’s concerns come as the nation reacts to the killing of a 14-year-old boy by his 11-year-old neighbour earlier this week.

Oray Johnson was chopped to death by the younger boy after they engaged in an altercation in their community of Lower River in Trelawny.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte — who’s also the country’s Attorney General — says there needs to be a re-reexamination of whether it makes sense to say a child under 12 can’t be guilty of an offense.

She says the level of innocence the law ascribes to today’s youth is questionable.

-30-

  • Jahmerr

    by review she means it’s gonna be mothballed in some parliament sub committee for the next 20 years.

