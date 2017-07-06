Search
Man Accused of Trying to Rape 80yr old Woman in Court Today
rape investigation

Jul 06, 2017

A 26-year-old labourer who’s accused of attempting to rape an 80-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish court today.

He’s Ezra Cohen, of Banbury, Linstead, St Catherine.

Cohen is also charged with burglary.

Reports are that about 4:00 am on June 20, the 80-year-old senior citizen was at her home in Banbury when Cohen, allegedly forced her room door open and attempted to rape her.

A report was made to the police and Cohen was later arrested.

He was pointed out during an identification parade and was subsequently charged.

