Man Arrested in Relation to Abduction & Rape of Portmore Woman

The police have taken a man into custody in relation to the abduction and rape of a woman in Portmore St. Catherine, last week.

The woman was reportedly tied up and raped at knifepoint by an illegal taxi operator in Portmore after she took the taxi.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Highway and Road Traffic Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says the investigation is at an advanced stage.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority says it will be intensifying its commuter education programs to discourage persons from taking illegal transportation.

Corporate Communications Manager at the Transport Authority Petra-Kene Williams says a two-year-old survey shows that some thirty persons would still take illegal vehicles even if they had other choices.

