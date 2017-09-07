Man Charged with Pottinger’s Murder Already Before Courts on Murder Charge

The man charged with the murder of popular fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger, is also before the court for the murder of a woman last year.

Twenty-one year-old Romario Brown was charged last night by the Constant Spring Police with Pottinger’s murder.

The police say he’s a tattoo and makeup artist from Stony Hill, in St. Andrew. Brown is also called ‘Travis’.

In April last year, he allegedly strangled a woman, Alexia Bepatt.

It’s a story of two murders, of eerily similar circumstances, allegedly committed by the same man.

According to a Jamaica Observer newspaper report published May 13 last year, Brown was allegedly having an affair with the woman.

On the day of April 8, 2016, Brown reportedly went to Bepatt’s home in Mona, in St. Andrew.

During an intimate moment, an argument developed. He’s accused of strangling the woman. He then reportedly stole her boyfriend’s laptop from the home.

The report says Miss Bepatt was later found partially naked and unconscious. It says she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The prosecution says Brown fled the scene but was picked up on a security camera. He was implicated in the murder following further investigation by the police.

The Police say phone records revealed that he was the last person to speak to Miss Bepatt on the day she was killed. Her phone and the missing laptop were also found at Brown’s home.

Brown was denied bail several times last year. On the first occasion, the police objected to bail arguing he’d flee the country. It’s uncertain when he was granted bail and the progress of that 2016 murder case. He’s now accused of Pottinger’s murder.

Last week Thursday at about 5:20 in the afternoon, the police say Pottinger’s decomposing body was found at his home in Yarico Place, St. Andrew.

The police say a relative discovered the body.

The relative visited Pottinger’s home after becoming concerned about not being able to make contact with him for several days. The police say Pottinger reportedly had multiple stab wounds to the back. Pottinger’s car and TV were also missing. A day later, the designer’s car was found in Rocky Valley Stony Hill, St. Andrew.

Brown resides in the same area. He’s scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court later this month in relation to Pottinger’s murder.

