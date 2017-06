A Spanish Town man has become the first person to be charged with Smoking in a Public Place, since the offence became law almost four years ago.

Twenty-nine year-old Chester Brown pleaded guilty to the offence in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Parish Judge, Merna Johnson, ordered him to pay a fine of ten thousand dollars or spend ten days in prison.

Brown was also charged with disorderly conduct arising from the same incident.

However, the Prosecution withdrew that charge.

–30–