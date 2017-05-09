Search
Man Dies after Collision with JUTC Bus

May 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

A man has died from injuries after he was hit by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus along Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston on the weekend.

He’s been identified as 63-year-old Ashley Garvey, of 59 Ellerslie Avenue, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

The incident happened around 12:15 pm Saturday, while the JUTC bus was traveling along Marcus Garvey Drive, heading towards Chancery Street from downtown, Kingston.

A statement from the JUTC says on reaching the vicinity of the JPS power station, Mr. Garvey allegedly jumped over the median and into the path of the bus.

He was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The JUTC says the driver, who’s reportedly been traumatized by the incident, has been taken off frontline duty pending investigation and the provision of counseling.

The matter has been reported to the police.

