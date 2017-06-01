Search
Home Crime and Court Man Found GUILTY of 2007 Murder Based on Victim’s Dying Declaration
May 31, 2017Crime and Court0

A man who was identified by his killer before he died in July 2007 was found guilty in the Home Circuit Court last Friday.

After deliberating for an hour and twenty-five minutes the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict in the case against Mark Henry.

Henry is accused of shooting and wounding, Jermaine Barrows on July 30, 2007.

The crown’s case was based on the dying declaration of Barrows.

There were no eyewitnesses.

The court heard evidence that on July 30, 2007, at approximately 4:45 in the morning, the Police were called to Wild Street in Allman Town, St. Andrew.

Two policemen from the Kingston Central Police Division responded to the crime scene.

When they arrived, the officers observed a group of angry residents who gave them certain information.

The court heard that the policemen then went to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were directed to a man lying on a hospital bed.

The man was wrapped in bandages with tubes and other medical instruments attached to him.

Investigators told the court that the then injured Barrows told them ‘a Twitch, a Twitch and him friend dem shoot me’.

The injured man gave other pieces of information to the police who were taking notes about the man whom he said shot him.

Barrows later died.

The accused, Mark Henry, was eventually apprehended on August 2, 2007, by the Investigating Officer who was known to him prior to the incident by his given name and alias ‘Twitch’.

The accused gave an unsworn statement from the dock.

Henry is to sentenced on July 7.

–30–

Previous PostVeteran Attorney Slapped with Fraud Charges by CTOC

