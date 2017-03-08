Man Found GUILTY of Monymusk Quadruple Murder

A man has been found guilty of the 2015 execution-style murder of four people — including three teenaged boys — in the Monymusk housing scheme in Clarendon.

He’s Jermaine Turner.

The guilty verdict was handed down yesterday in the Clarendon Circuit Court. The jury deliberated for only 42 minutes before delivering a unanimous verdict on all four counts.

Turner is to be sentenced on April 6.

The quadruple killing caused widespread outrage in 2015, with many expressing shock at the violence against the boys.

Reports are that on April 15, 2015, about 9:00 PM, a female eye-witness and her ‘common law spouse’, Marquis Hamilton, were sitting on the perimeter wall of their home in the Monymusk Housing Scheme.

They were approached by Turner and another in the company of three boys between the ages of 14 and 16.

Turner, who eventually brandished a gun, instructed his accomplice to search and rob the eye-witness and Marquis Hamilton, of their cellular phones.

The female eye-witness escaped.

However, Hamilton and the other three young boys – Alex Turner, Ricardo Briscoe, and Raymond Givans were fatally shot execution style by Turner.

They were all shot in the head. Turner was held during a police operation at his residence.

The phones of the deceased and eye-witness were taken from him and his sister. He was subsequently arrested and charged with four counts of murder.

At the trial, he claimed he was elsewhere on the night of the incident.

