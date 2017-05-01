Man Held in Connection with ‘Livity’ Shooting

A man is now in custody as the police intensify their investigations into the shooting of the brother of former Tivoli Gardens don, Christopher Dudus Coke, Leighton Coke.

Coke is more popularly known as Livity.

He was attacked by armed men shortly after he left the Hellshire Beach in Portmore on Sunday morning.

It’s understood that Livity was trailed by men on a motorcycle and in a motor vehicle.

The Police have since seized the motorcycle believed to have been involved in the incident.

It’s understood that a man who turned up at the Hundred Man Police Station in Portmore and enquired about the motorcycle has been arrested.

It’s not immediately clear whether he’s being treated as a suspect.

Head of Operations at the Greater Portmore Police Division, is Superintendent Leighton Gray.

Superintendent Gray says although the motorcycle was stolen no report was made to the police.

The police have increased their presence in West Kingston, Spanish Town and Portmore in St. Catherine.

Livity is said to be in serious but stable condition in hospital.

It’s understood that he received a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

