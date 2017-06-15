Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder

A man is to be questioned by the police as police intensify their investigations following the killing of an elderly man in Malcolm Heights, Hanover last evening.

The man who’s been taken into custody, is reportedly the neighbour of the deceased, 71-year-old Joel Malcolm.

Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Beeput spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

DSP Beeput says investigators are now trying to ascertain if the man now in custody is also being targeted.

Reports are that Mr. Malcolm was killed and a female companion injured when armed men opened fire on them about 7:45 last evening.

Malcolm’s death would bring the murder tally in the parish since the start of the year to at least 38.

Statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force reveal that between January one and June eight 33 people have been killed in Hanover.

This is compared to the 13 murders recorded for the corresponding period last year.

A family of four was also killed on Monday.

–30–