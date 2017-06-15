Search
Home Latest_MA Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder
MURDER SCENE

Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder

Jun 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A man is to be questioned by the police as police intensify their investigations following the killing of an elderly man in Malcolm Heights, Hanover last evening.

The man who’s been taken into custody, is reportedly the neighbour of the deceased, 71-year-old Joel Malcolm.

Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Beeput spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

 

 

DSP Beeput says investigators are now trying to ascertain if the man now in custody is also being targeted.

 

 

Deputy Superintendent Sharon Beeput, Head of the Hanover Police speaking with Nationwide News.

Reports are that Mr. Malcolm was killed and a female companion injured when armed men opened fire on them about 7:45 last evening.

Malcolm’s death would bring the murder tally in the parish since the start of the year to at least 38.

Statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force reveal that between January one and June eight 33 people have been killed in Hanover.

This is compared to the 13 murders recorded for the corresponding period last year.

A family of four was also killed on Monday.

 

 

–30–

Previous PostPolicemen go to court for firing in public

Related articles

Police--

Policemen go to court for firing in public

Jun 15, 2017

FIRE Generic

Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover

Jun 15, 2017

Court Books

Patrick Powell testifies in his gun trial.

Jun 15, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS