Man in Custody following Brutal Higgin Town Murder

A man has been taken into police custody following the killing of a woman in Higgin Town, St. Ann on Monday.

Thirty-five year old, Terry Bowen, was raped and then stabbed to death at her home in Higgin Town in the parish.

She had Down Syndrome.

Bowen was killed a day after her cousin, Orlando Lewis, was also cut down in the community.

Head of the St. Ann Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, says a suspect was taken into custody during a series of police operations in the area.

Superintendent Francis says officers have returned to the community to reassure residents whom he says are in a sombre mood.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for South East St. Ann, Lisa Hanna, has described her visit to the community to console relatives of the victim as “painful.”

In an Instagram post yesterday, Ms. Hanna asked how and why would someone rape and stab a young woman in such a way.

She says the community remains in shock.

Ms. Hanna thanked Deputy Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant, for assisting with the search for the perpetrator.

She says justice must served.

–30–