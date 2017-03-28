Man in Custody following ‘Moncrieffe’s Murder’

Search
Mar 28, 2017

A man is in custody for the bizarre murder of an elderly businesswoman and the wounding of three others at a business place in St Andrew, on Friday.

Dead is 77-year-old Barbara Moncrieffe.

She was the co-owner of Moncrieffe’s Patio Shop on Old Hope Road, in St. Andrew.

Her husband, Vassil Moncrieffe, and two other employees, said to be relatives of the couple, were taken to hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

The police say a male employee was accused of stealing money from the establishment.

An argument developed between him and his employer when he used an iron and a sharp object to inflict several wounds to Mrs. Moncrieffe, her husband and the two employees.

The police have withheld the identity of the man in custody pending further investigations.

