Man Killed in Norwood Gunfight with Police

Oct 28, 2017Crime and Court0

A man was shot and killed after he and a group of men reportedly engaged the police in a gun battle in Norwood, St. James last night.

The police say they were conducting operations aimed at nabbing men allegedly committing a series of robberies across the parish yesterday when they were attacked.

Head of Operations at the St. James Police, Superintendent Gary McKenzie, says the men opened fire at the police who returned the fire.

Superintendent McKenzie says a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized in the incident.

Superintendent McKenzie is urging residents to report whether they’ve seen the Nissan Tiida motor vehicle with license plate number: 0722HH.

