A man was shot and killed close to a Primary School in Old Harbour, St. Catherine this morning.

He’s been identified as 50-year old Christobal Hecahavarria, an employee of Tank Weld Metal.

Superintendent Herman Miller of the Old Harbour Police, says the man was shot several times in the upper body. He says it happened in the vicinity of the Old Harbour Primary School about 6:30 this morning.

Superintendent Herman Miller says Mr. Hecahvarria’s family members are receiving counselling.

