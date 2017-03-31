Search
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Luciano’s Son

One of three accused men today pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of the son of Reggae Artiste, Luciano.

Menelick McClymont was stabbed to death in February last year.

19-year-old Nashlyn Anderson today pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

Anderson is to be sentenced on April 21.

His co-accused, Jerome Coombs and Camanie Shaw, both entered not guilty pleas.

The trial of Coombs and Shaw is to begin of May 4

Luciano had appeared in a video on the day his son was killed appealing to persons to share with the police what they knew about the incident.

McClymont was stabbed several times on Saturday, February 27, 2016.

He was killed in the vicinity of the Parkington Plaza on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

–30–

