arrested black hands

Man Wanted for Several Murders Nabbed by Police

Jun 20, 2017Crime and Court0

A man listed as wanted last week at a press conference at the Office of the Commissioner of Police has been held.

He is 36-year-old Audley Duvall otherwise called ‘Dreama’.

He’s expected to be charged for murder.

Duvall was held by a joint police team from the Narcotics Division and the St. Andrew Central Division last week Thursday.

He was nabbed during an operation at 12:20 Thursday afternoon on Palmoral Avenue in Mona, St. Andrew.

He was wanted by the St. Catherine North Police for several murders.

