Manchester Claims U15 Cricket Crown

Manchester was crowned champion of the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition after defeating Kensington by six wickets at the Kensington Oval, on the weekend.

First-time entrants, Kensington, entered the final unbeaten after defeating another new comer Melbourne in their semifinal.

Batting first, Kensington made 147 for 7 in 40 overs, with Shamar Philips 34, Loran Thomas 31, Demario McCarthy 30 and Theneri Blake who retired hurt 20.

In Reply, Manchester started strong losing their first wicket at 55 and the second with the score at 91.

They then made steady progress to end the inning on 151 for 4 inside 39 overs.

Sanjay Walker top scored with 45, he received good support from Dwayne Morgan 38 and opener Oneil Roberts 21.

Technical director for Manchester, Macky Barnes, says their victory is evidence of the growth of the sport in the Parish.

