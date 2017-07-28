Manchester Police Probing Triple Shooting

The Manchester police say they’re following leads to determine if a triple shooting in the parish yesterday was a reprisal for a murder on Sunday.

The shooting, which happened close to the Church’s Teacher’s College in the parish, left two persons dead and one injured.

Crime Officer for the parish, Deputy Superintendent Hemford Wade, says while it’s too early to confirm, the police have received reports that the attack was a reprisal.

He says the police have already collected a statement from at least one person but says many others remain tight lipped. He says a man who survived the attack is now in hospital in serious condition.

The attack happened at a restaurant around 5:00 yesterday afternoon.

