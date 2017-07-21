Manhunt on For Gunman Involved in Daring Daylight Shootout

The Clarendon police say they’re hunting a man who opened gunfire on another man in Rocky Point in the parish this morning.

The incident reportedly happened in full view of the police.

Head of the Clarendon Police, Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell, says the incident happened while a police team was conducting an operation in the area.

She says no one was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Cameron Powell says her team has had to use new strategies to reduce criminality in Clarendon to tolerable levels.

Superintendent Cameron-Powell is also urging two men wanted for questioning in relation to several crimes in Farm in the parish, to turn themselves in to the police.

They’re Nico Walters also called ‘Speckles’ and Cleon Morris also called ‘Biggs’. Both men are from the Farm community.

–30–