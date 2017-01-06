Manhunt on to Recapture Alleged Killer of US Missionaries

A manhunt is underway to recapture a man who’s been charged with the murder of two US missionaries in Jamaica last year.

The police say the man — Dwight Henry — has been on the run since Wednesday, after he escaped from the Port Maria Hospital.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police are searching several areas where they believe he might be hiding.

Superintendent Lindsay says the JCF has also received support from the Jamaica Defence Force.

The St. Mary Police have established a telephone hotline for persons who have information that can help with them recapture of Henry

The number is 994-2452.

The police are asking anyone with information that can lead to Henry’s recapture to use the hotline number, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Henry is charged jointly with 25-year old Andre Thomas, for the murders of 48-year old Randy Hentzel, and 53-year-old Harold Nichols .

Hentzel was found dead in Albion Mountain, St Mary on April 30, while Nichols’ body was found the following day.

