Search
Home Latest_MA Many More Illegal Abortions than we Know

Many More Illegal Abortions than we Know

Nov 07, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Senior Medical Officer at the Savanna La Mar General Hospital, Dr Alfred Dawes, says the number of women attempting illegal abortions could be multiple times more than what’s reported by the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

It’s reported that over 100 expectant mothers who turned up at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital with bleeding, this year, had attempted an abortion.

Dr. Dawes says many women are using the abortion drugs as contraceptives.

He says many women who turn up to hospitals lie about the complication they are experiencing. But he says doctors later find out that the complications are as a result of botched abortions.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has reportedly ordered a medical audit across the public-health system to determine the extent of the problem of attempted termination of pregnancy in Jamaica.

–30–

Previous PostTufon willing to Review Abortion Law

Related articles

Tufon willing to Review Abortion Law

Nov 07, 2017

National Students’ Council Questioning Use of Suspensions in Schools

Nov 07, 2017

Social Intervention Committee Named for Denham Town ZOSO

Nov 07, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS