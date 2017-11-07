Many More Illegal Abortions than we Know

Senior Medical Officer at the Savanna La Mar General Hospital, Dr Alfred Dawes, says the number of women attempting illegal abortions could be multiple times more than what’s reported by the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

It’s reported that over 100 expectant mothers who turned up at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital with bleeding, this year, had attempted an abortion.

Dr. Dawes says many women are using the abortion drugs as contraceptives.

He says many women who turn up to hospitals lie about the complication they are experiencing. But he says doctors later find out that the complications are as a result of botched abortions.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has reportedly ordered a medical audit across the public-health system to determine the extent of the problem of attempted termination of pregnancy in Jamaica.

–30–