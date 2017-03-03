March 27 By-Election in Greater Portmore

A date has been set for the Greater Portmore North Division by-election in the St.Catherine South constituency.

The date has been set for Monday, March 27. Nomination day is next week Friday.

The seat was made vacant following the death of PNP Councillor for the division, Michael Edwards. Mr. Edwards died in January of this year.

Accountant Gary Nicholson has been selected to the run for the division on the PNP’s ticket. Mr. Nicholson is a former campaign director for Member of Parliament, Fitz Jackson. He’s also a former member of the PNP youth organization.

Nationwide News spoke with Chairman of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott.

He says he has already met with the Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher.

–30–