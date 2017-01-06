Search
Maria Thompson Walters to Spearhead Public Sector Transformation Team

Jan 06, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosed today that the public sector transformation team will be spearheaded by Maria Thompson Walters.

Mr. Holness told an audience which included several Cabinet Ministers, trade unionists and members of the private sector, that for too long Jamaica has postponed the crucial exercise of making the public sector more efficient.

Mr. Holness says part of the function of the transformation team is to manage the movement of jobs from the public sector to private enterprise.

