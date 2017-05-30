Mario Deane Case Delayed Again

The case against the three men charged with beating Mario Deane to death while in police custody in 2014 has been put off to June 29 in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The case was temporarily transferred to the Home Circuit Court in April because Justice Viviene Harris, who has been handling it since January in the St James Circuit Court, had moved to the home circuit court in Kingston.

The three accused are Damion Cargill, Marvin Orr and Adrian Morgan.

A seven-member jury ruled Cargill, who is deaf, mute and schizophrenic, unfit to plea in March.

His attorney, Franklin Halliburton said there were challenges in producing a probation report requested for Cargill.

It’s understood that one of the reports to be done is from a doctor who had testified during the fit to plea hearing in March.

The doctor is currently off the island.

As a result, justice Harris was unable to make known her decision yesterday, as to whether Cargill will be sent to a state facility or allowed supervised care with his family as stated under section 25c of the Criminal Justice Administration act.

Meanwhile, outstanding medication records for the other two men, Orr and Morgan who are schizophrenic had led to an expected setting of a trial date being postponed to June 29.

