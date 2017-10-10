Massive Gun Find at Newport West

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, C-TOC, have launched a high-level investigation following the discovery of five handguns; a dissembled M-16 rifle and just under 500 rounds of ammunition.

The Police says no one has yet been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The weapons were found in a barrel at a container terminal in Newport West in Kingston on Monday afternoon.

The seizure was made by detectives attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, C-TOC who conducted a joint operation with the Contraband Enforcement Team of Jamaica Customs.

The barrel which contained 484 bullets and six guns was reportedly shipped from the United States to an address in Kingston 11.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communication Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the investigation is intensifying.

The pistols: a Glock, Smith and Wesson, Browning 9-millimetre, Claridge Hi-Tech semi-automatic, a Jimenez Arms along with an M-16 rifle were seized.

