Maxfield Residents Living in Fear

Tension is escalating in the Maxfield Avenue area of lower St. Andrew after three people were killed yesterday in a series of tit-for-tat revenge attacks.

This would bring the murder tally in the area to four killed in the last four days.

It’s believed a conflict between gangs on Ramsey Road and Wellington Road, which are both off Maxfield Avenue, is behind the flare up of violence.

Residents of the Maxfield Avenue community say they’re living in fear, amidst increasing violence in the area.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman known as “Kizzy” was killed inside her home.

It’s believed she was targeted for speaking out against certain people at a community meeting the night before.

Then on Sunday, three men from the area were reportedly cut down in separate incidents.

The Hunts Bay Police say 27-year-old Doran Mayne, otherwise called “Kim Bull” of Wellington Road, was killed around 11 yesterday morning.

Reports are that Mayne was at a grocery store on Fiddies road, when a man on a bicycle rode up and shot him and a woman.

Mayne was pronounced dead at hospital, while the woman is in stable condition.

Less than two hours later, 28-year-old mechanic, Jermaine Goffe, also of Wellington Road, was shot and killed on Maxfield Avenue.

The Denham Town Police say Goffe was working on his motorcycle when two men approached and shot him several times.

Nationwide News has also received unconfirmed reports that a third man was also murdered in the community last night.

He’s reported to have died at hospital.

Residents of the community say they’re living in fear. They say people have been fleeing the community.

Coordinator of the Peace Management Initiative, Horace Levy, who visited the community this morning, says the people need more police presence and reassurance.

Our newscentre was unable to reach the head of the Kingston West police division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, for a comment.

