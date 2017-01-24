Search
Home Evening News Maxfield Residents Living in Fear
Police-Shooting

Maxfield Residents Living in Fear

Jan 24, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Tension is escalating in the Maxfield Avenue area of lower St. Andrew after three people were killed yesterday in a series of tit-for-tat revenge attacks.

This would bring the murder tally in the area to four killed in the last four days.

It’s believed a conflict between gangs on Ramsey Road and Wellington Road, which are both off Maxfield Avenue, is behind the flare up of violence.

Residents of the Maxfield Avenue community say they’re living in fear, amidst increasing violence in the area.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman known as “Kizzy” was killed inside her home.

It’s believed she was targeted for speaking out against certain people at a community meeting the night before.

Then on Sunday, three men from the area were reportedly cut down in separate incidents.

The Hunts Bay Police say 27-year-old Doran Mayne, otherwise called “Kim Bull” of Wellington Road, was killed around 11 yesterday morning.

Reports are that Mayne was at a grocery store on Fiddies road, when a man on a bicycle rode up and shot him and a woman.

Mayne was pronounced dead at hospital, while the woman is in stable condition.

Less than two hours later, 28-year-old mechanic, Jermaine Goffe, also of Wellington Road, was shot and killed on Maxfield Avenue.

The Denham Town Police say Goffe was working on his motorcycle when two men approached and shot him several times.

Nationwide News has also received unconfirmed reports that a third man was also murdered in the community last night.

He’s reported to have died at hospital.

Residents of the community say they’re living in fear. They say people have been fleeing the community.

Coordinator of the Peace Management Initiative, Horace Levy, who visited the community this morning, says the people need more police presence and reassurance.

Our newscentre was unable to reach the head of the Kingston West police division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, for a comment.

–30–

Previous Post'Gun Boy' in Juvenile Custody

Related articles

arrested black hands

Clergymen Granted Bail after Child Sex Abuse Charges

Jan 24, 2017

caricel-court

Supreme Court to Hand Down Caricel Judgement Today

Jan 24, 2017

Appleton Sugar Factory

30 Gallons of Oil Spill in Black River

Jan 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History