May Pen Hospital Overwhelmed by Flood of NCD Cases

The Senior Medical Officer at the May Pen Hospital, in Clarendon, Dr. Bradley Edwards, is warning of an impending ‘disaster’, saying it’s being ‘overwhelmed’.

He says the hospital is facing a ‘crisis’ as it’s being flooded with cases of people seeking treatment for Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs.

Dr. Edwards says the May Pen Hospital is not coping with the number of patients seeking medical care there.

In an interview with our news center, he’s painted a picture of a hospital bursting at its seams and in urgent need of infrastructural development.

Last week, the management of the Kingston Public Hospital and the Savanna-La-Mar General Hospital, in Westmoreland, revealed they’re being overwhelmed with massive increases in trauma cases — particularly gunshot and stab victims.

The May Pen Hospital is being similarly overwhelmed. But because of a different reason. Non-Communicable Diseases or NCDs.

Dr. Edwards says there’s also a big problem caused by a shortage of bed space at the hospital. He says dozens of patients are being treated on benches.

He says people from all parts of Clarendon flock the May Pen Hospital because of convenience and the specialist care they receive at the institution. He says other ‘satellite’ hospitals in the parish — including the Chapelton and Lionel Town hospitals — send patients there.

People outside the parish also go there, including residents of Old Harbour and Spanish Town, in St. Catherine.

The Senior Medical Officer says the Mandeville Regional Hospital is the main hospital for the region. But he says May Pen gets 40-percent more cases of people with chronic illnesses.

And, that’s causing further problems, which he believes should influence planning.

Dr. Edwards, who was speaking with our news centre on Friday, says the hospital, which is located close to a highway, also receives a number of accident cases.

And the SMO says there’s also a shortage of nurses at the May Pen Hospital.

Dr. Edwards says the hospital needs at least a 40-percent increase in nurses ‘to be able to function’.

