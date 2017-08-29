Search
May Pen Mayor Urges Police to Curfew Crime-Plagues Parish

Aug 29, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Mayor of May Pen in Clarendon, Winston Maragh, is calling on the police to implement more curfews and stop and searches as part of their crime fighting strategy.

This in response to the ongoing bloodletting in the parish over the past week.

Mayor Maragh says he would also like to see members of the Jamaica Defense Force assisting in the fight against crime in the parish.

The Mayor says residents of Farm Effortville and Race Course– which both experienced multiple killings recently– are nervous.

But he says they’re refusing to provide information to the police.

He says the Municipal Corporation is hosting a meeting with stakeholders on Friday, aimed at conducting social interventions in sections of the parish affected by the violence.

At least 7 persons were shot dead including a six-year-old boy, in the communities of Farm Effortville and Race Course in the parish in just over a week.

–30–

