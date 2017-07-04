Mayberry Signs ‘Lockup Agreement’ Scotia

Mayberry Investments has signed a “Lockup Agreement” with Scotia Group Jamaica Limited pledging support and acceptance to take Scotia Investments private at a price of $38 per share.

As of April 30, Mayberry was the second largest minority shareholder in Scotia Investments, owning approximately 9.5-million share units.

This includes its managed client account representing over 2-percent of the minority shareholdings.

Under the Lockup Agreement, Mayberry has agreed to vote all its shares in support of the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

CEO of Mayberry, Gary Peart, speaking on the agreement with Scotia Group says they were happy that Scotia Group has put a fair and reasonable offer on the table and that they were satisfied with the offering price.

