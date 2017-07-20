McKenzie Raps Arscott Over Leptospirosis Claims

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is refuting suggestions by his Opposition counterpart, Noel Arscott, that the Government is to be blamed for the five suspected cases of leptospirosis in Clarendon in the past month.

Both men clashed over the issue in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The clash occurred shortly before the House of Representatives passed the Local Governance Amendment Act tabled by Minister McKenzie on Tuesday.

The bill speaks to the holding of monthly meetings of Municipal Corporations except in the month of August. This, to facilitate the corporations taking a break.

The Opposition Spokesman on Local Government, Noel Arscott, told parliament that while he supports the bill, the Clarendon and St. James Municipal Corporations should not be allowed to get a holiday.

He says the administration should be blamed for the leptospirosis cases in Clarendon.

Minister McKenzie reacted angrily to the comments made by Arscott who’s a former Local Government Minister.

House Speaker, Pearnel Charles intervened as McKenzie continued his push back.

