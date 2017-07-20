Search
Home Latest_MA McKenzie Raps Arscott Over Leptospirosis Claims
arscott-mckenzie

McKenzie Raps Arscott Over Leptospirosis Claims

Jul 20, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is refuting suggestions by his Opposition counterpart, Noel Arscott, that the Government is to be blamed for the five suspected cases of leptospirosis in Clarendon in the past month.

Both men clashed over the issue in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The clash occurred shortly before the House of Representatives passed the Local Governance Amendment Act tabled by Minister McKenzie on Tuesday.

The bill speaks to the holding of monthly meetings of Municipal Corporations except in the month of August. This, to facilitate the corporations taking a break.

The Opposition Spokesman on Local Government, Noel Arscott, told parliament that while he supports the bill, the Clarendon and St. James Municipal Corporations should not be allowed to get a holiday.

He says the administration should be blamed for the leptospirosis cases in Clarendon.

Minister McKenzie reacted angrily to the comments made by Arscott who’s a former Local Government Minister.

House Speaker, Pearnel Charles intervened as McKenzie continued his push back.

— 30 —

Previous PostOil Spill in Kingston Harbour

Related articles

Ashley Ann Foster

Smith-Facey Team Fuming Over Secretariat’s Nomination ‘Samfie Move’

Jul 20, 2017

hiv-medications

DPP Urges Criminalizing Persons who Knowingly Transmit HIV

Jul 20, 2017

paul-b-scott

PSOJ President Urges Focus on Labour Productivity

Jul 20, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS