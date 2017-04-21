Search
Home Latest_MA McKenzie to Table Report following Municipal Audit
Desmond McKenzie-

McKenzie to Table Report following Municipal Audit

Apr 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says he intends to table a comprehensive report in Parliament stemming from the audit of municipal corporations across the country.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Minister McKenzie said several of the municipal corporations were already audited.

The Kingston and St. Andrew Corporation, KSAC, is currently being audited, with the Manchester, Portland and Portmore Municipal Corporations to follow.

Desmond McKenzie was speaking at his post-Sectoral Debate press conference at his ministry’s headquarters in St. Andrew yesterday.

Minister McKenzie says some of the issues that have become clear from the audit include lack of proper documentation.

He says further details will become available when the report is tabled in parliament.

The Minister says a new audit system, geared at assessing risk, will be introduced to the municipal corporations to modernise their internal auditing capabilities.

He says Trelawny has already implemented the new auditing system.

-30-

Previous PostConfusion Over Announcement of T&T Businessman as UWI Chancellor

Related articles

National Stadium Pool

Stadium Pool in Need of Significant Work

Apr 21, 2017

BeFunky_BabsyGrange2013.jpg

Grange Insists she Can’t Reinstate two Sacked InSports Employees

Apr 21, 2017

GAS MONEY

Police Investigating Fuel Purchases at NSWMA

Apr 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS