McKenzie Urges PNP Councilors in St Thomas to Take Oath

Minister of local Government, Desmond McKenzie, is declaring as lawful the election of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of St. Thomas by the JLP Councillors of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation.

Minister McKenzie is now calling on the five PNP Councillors who boycotted the swearing in ceremony for the corporation to take their oaths.

He says due to the PNP boycott, the JLP Councillors, who command the popular vote, rightfully chose both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor from their ranks.

Minister McKenzie says he’s been advised by Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte. He says he received a written opinion from the Attorney General, dated December 15, 2016.

It concludes that in electing a Deputy Mayor, the Councillors acted in a manner that was consistent with the Representation of the People Act.

The JLP’s Michael Hue, was appointed Deputy Mayor following the PNP’s boycott of the swearing-in ceremony at the St Thomas Municipal Corporation where there’s a 5-5 tie.

But in a statement last night, Mr. McKenzie quoted the Attorney General as saying, with the absence of the PNP Councillors-elect from the swearing-in ceremony, there was no tie in the votes; And no need for the returning officer to cast a deciding vote.

Minister McKenzie says that in failing to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the PNP candidates themselves breached long-standing conventions. But he says the government is not averse to discussions about the matter with the Opposition.

He says the administration understands the issues of governance that co-exist with legal facts. He says it’ll be negotiation and not litigation which will resolve the matter.

He’s seemingly responding to a recent letter to the Prime Minister by the legal firm Knight, Junor and Samuels, which is representing the five PNP Councillors in the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation.

In that letter — dated December 20, last year — the PNP caucus called on the Prime Minister to have the Deputy Mayor, Michael Hue, resign within 14 days or face legal action.

That deadline expires today.

Mr. McKenzie says he has shared the opinion with Member of Parliament for East St. Thomas, Dr. Fenton Ferguson, who’s also also a Vice President of the PNP.

In the meantime, Nationwide News spoke this afternoon with the leader of the PNP caucus in the Corporation, Hubert Williams, who’s the Councillor for the Whitehall Division.

He told us that he and the other PNP Councillors were in a meeting on the issue with the Local Government Minister.

