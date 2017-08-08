McLeod Mines 110m Hurdles GOLD

After back to back disappointments at the IAAF World Championships in London in the 100 metre sprints Jamaica has secured its first gold medal of the meet.

The Olympic and World Indoor Champion in the 110 metre hurdles, Omar Mcleod is now the World Champion after crossing the line in a time of 13.04 seconds.

McLeod, who has the world leading time coming into the race, came out ahead of the Neutral athlete and the Hungarian athlete who took silver and bronze.

Hansle Parchment finished 8th.

Congratulations for McLeod have been pouring in on social media from government officials and members of the opposition.

His victory is expected to lift the spirits in the Jamaica camp in London and energize Jamaica’s support base across the world after disappointment on Saturday when Usain Bolt took bronze in the 100 metre finals.

And, after the Olympic champion Elaine Thompson failed to medal yesterday.

Nationwide 90 FM’s IAAF World Championships analysts agree that Omar McLeod’s performance today shows why he’s among the best of all time.

Coach Michael Carr says McLeod’s execution of the race today was superb.

And, Leighton Levy is celebrating McLeod’s exceptional speed.

–30–