McNeil Questions ‘Absence’ of Majour Tourism Projects

Opposition Spokesman on Tourism, Dr. Wykeham McNeil, is calling on the government to explain where funding for certain tourism projects have gone.

He was making his contribution to Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Dr. McNeil says the government now has a serious trust deficit. He says aside from two projects started under the previous administration, no major tourism projects conceptualized by the previous administration have been started.

He’s curious as to where the funding allocated for them has gone.

The Opposition Spokesman says 250-million dollars to upgrade the road from the Norman Manley International Airport was given to the National Works Agency.

He’s questioning whether the allocation has been used to pay for the controversial de-bushing programme which was rolled out in the run up to Local Government elections in November.

Dr. McNeil says repeated broken promises by the government have created a serious trust deficit for the Holness administration.

He says the government continues to make questionable decisions.

The Opposition Spokesman is also noting a thirty percent reduction in the overseas sales and marketing budget for tourism.

He says with what he sees as the ‘impending death’ of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the government now has no wiggle room to handle a crisis.

