Medal Hunt Continues on World Championships Day 5

The pair of Nathon Allen and Demish Gaye will seek to increase Jamaica’s medal tally when they compete in the men’s 400-metres final, this afternoon at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Gaye ran a personal best 44.55-seconds to advance and he believes that’s a good indicator of what to expect from him in the final.

Meanwhile, eight other Jamaicans will be in action on day five of the Championships.

The trio of Leah Nugent, Ristananna Tracey, and Rhonda Whyte will run in the semi-finals of the women’s 400-metres hurdles.

Tracey says after reaching the final at the Rio Olympics she’s hoping for a podium finish at the World Championships.

The women’s 200-metres will feature Jodean Williams, Sashalee Forbes and Simone Facey.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Gleneve Grange will line up in the women’s shot put.

–30–