Medical Disposables & Supplies Registers 13% Profit

General Manager of Medical Disposables and Supplies, Kurt Boothe, is crediting his company’s improved financial performance to their strategic plan to increase market share.

This, through increased product offerings and widening of their customer base in all categories.

For the three months ended June 30, the Company generated revenues of $480-million. That’s an increase of $55-million or 13-percent.

Gross profits are up 3-percent, to $102-million.

However, there was also a 16-percent increase in total operational expenses.

This was due mainly to staff related expenses, depreciation and amortization, insurance, utilities, and security expenses.