A female medical doctor died at the hospital last night, after being found with a stab wound at her home in South East St. Andrew.

She’s 40-year old Sonya Kay Forbes.

Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says Dr. Forbes was found with a stab wound to the abdomen, after 7 yesterday evening.

Superintendent Lindsay says the doctor’s death is being treated as a homicide investigation.

–30–