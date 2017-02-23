Medical Doctor Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

A medical doctor, Desmond Brennan, told the Court today that the man Constables Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown and Rohan Morrison are accused of murdering died of severe blood loss and haemorragic shock.

Dr. Brennan gave testimony this afternoon during the first of the death squad murder trials.

Dr. Brennan told the court that in his view the shock and blood loss which the deceased, Fabian Dinnal suffered in February 2010, were due to the impact of gunshots.

Brennan conducted an autopsy on the 20 year old Dinnal who was allegedly gunned down by Constables Morrison and Brown.

Dr. Brennan told the Court that he observed a 1.1-centimeter entry wound on Dinnal’s chest.

He says a bullet appeared to have pierced Mr. Dinnal’s right lung and also damaged the right rib of the deceased.

Dr. Brennan says the victim also had a fractured rib.

He says it also appeared that a gunshot had also entered just below the collar bone of the deceased.

Dr. Brennan also told the court that there was an exit wound in Dinnal’s back in the vicinity of his 10th rib.

The medical doctor says he also observed a 6.2-centimeter burn to Mr. Dinnal’s lower lip.

While responding to questions when he was cross examined by Constable Brown’s lawyer, Norman Godfrey – Dr. Brennan said the burn to the lip of the deceased man is likely to have been caused by heat from a bullet.

According to Dr. Brennan, a significant amount of blood was found on the right side of the victim’s chest.

He explained to the Court that blood is not usually found in the chest cavity.

Dr. Brennan says the presence of blood would indicate injury to organs in the chest cavity.

He says Mr. Dinnal also had a cut to the lower area of the right lung and to the diaphragm.

Dr. Brennan says Dinnal’s vital organs appeared to have collapsed.

Prosecutor Ann-marie Feurtado-Richards asked Dr. Brennan whether based on his training he’d be able to assist the Court with information about the distance from which shots were fired at Dinnal.

The medical doctor told the Prosecutor that in this particular case there was no evidence on the entry wounds that would enable him to say with much accuracy the distance the offensive weapon was to the victim.

Dr. Brennan later told the court that based on what he observed it appears the shooter was at least 3 feet or more away from the victim.

Brennan, who obtained his medical degree in Ukraine in 1993 and began practicing medicine in Jamaica in 1997, has completed his testimony.

The trial is to resume before Justice Jennifer Straw in the Home Circuit Court tomorrow morning at 10:00.

