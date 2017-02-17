Medical Expert Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

A cardiothoracic surgeon, Joseph Blidgen, who gave evidence today in the first of the so-called ‘death squad’ murder trials says the main prosecution witness was in shock due to excessive blood loss when he examined him.

The main witness was reportedly shot and injured on February 13, 2010.

Another man was fatally shot in the incident. Two constables, Rohan Morrison and Collis Brown, are on trial for murder and wounding with intent.

A cardiothoracic surgeon conducts surgical procedures in the heart, lung, oesophagus and other organs in the chest.

Dr. Blidgen says he examined the main witness on the evening of February 15 at 6:20.

He says the witness was transferred from the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon to the National Chest Hospital in Kingston. He described the witness as someone who was in “blood-loss shock.” Mr. Blidgen says the witness’s heart rate was at 120-beats per minute. He says he was also breathing fast, taking 28-breaths per minute. He says the rapid heart rate resulted from the heavy loss of blood.

The doctor says the witness suffered injuries to the chest and back which resulted in decreased air entry.

Dr. Blidgen says from a medical assessment, the witness’s injuries were caused either by a penetrating object or a bullet.

He says the witness was given a blood transfusion before surgery.

He says surgery was done on the morning of February 16, 2010, due to bleeding and an injury to the lung.

Dr. Blidgen says the witness was discharged from hospital six days later, on February 22, 2010.

There was no cross-examination of the doctor by defence attorneys.

A new witness will take the stand on Monday.

The prosecution says there’re at least 15 more witnesses to come forward. So far, three have given evidence.

