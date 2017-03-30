Metcalfe St Correctional Officers Back at Work

Correctional officers at the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre, in West Kingston have resumed all duties at the facility.

This, after a shooting incident on Tuesday night left some of them restive for most of yesterday.

A bus belonging to the facility was caught in a cross fire in West Kingston while transporting staff to the facility.

Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, says the correctional officers met with the Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, yesterday.

He says the correctional officers wanted reassurance.

Arlington Turner says staff members left traumatized by the incident are getting counselling.

Mr. Turner says there’s to be a high level meeting this morning with the police to discuss safety measures.

In the meantime, the Department of Correctional Services, DCS says there’s no report to suggest that Tuesday’s incident was a targeted attack.

In a statement on the National Security Minister’s Facebook page, last evening, the DCS says the bus came under gunfire at about 7:50 PM, Tuesday evening, along Hannah Street.

It says it’s relieved none of the three members of staff in the vehicle at the time of the incident was injured.

But according to the DCS, the windshield of the bus was damaged.

The DCS says the matter was reported to the Denham Town Police who are investigating.

