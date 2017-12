Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, Mike Henry, is pledging to continue his fight, for as long as is necessary, for the Queen of England to be held accountable for the Atlantic slave trade.

He says he wants her to be tried in her own court the atrocities of slavery.

Mr. Henry, who’s a senior Cabinet Minister, was addressing the House of Representatives yesterday. He’s calling on the political directorate and the parliament to take a stand, in demanding reparations.

–30–