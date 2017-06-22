Minerals Policy Almost Ready for Cabinet Submission

Work on a national minerals policy is almost complete.

Transport and Mining Minister, Mike Henry, says a submission is to be made to cabinet afterward.

Mr. Henry says the policy includes prospecting for gold and copper.

It also covers the operation of gold and copper mines in the country. He says he’s received optimistic reports of prospecting activities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Henry says the government has received a number of proposals to help with establishing the boundaries of the Cockpit Country.

Mike Henry was speaking during the ceremony to mark the official re-opening of the Alpart alumina refinery plant in, St Elizabeth, yesterday.

